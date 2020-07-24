Rep. LaHood helps pass funding for Department of Defense

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — This week the United States House of Representatives passed a bill to provide funding to the Department of Defense for the 2021 fiscal year.

Congressman Darin LaHood voted in favor of the bill which provides the 182nd Air National Guard in Peoria and 183rd guard in Springfield funding for upgrades to propellers for planes, engines and other resources.

The bill includes provisions for 292-aircraft C-130s for the Airlift wing. LaHood said the passing of the bill ensures the military has necessary resources.

Congressman LaHood recently joined Congresswoman Cheri Bustos to lead a letter to the House Committee on Armed Services in support of the Committee’s mark for a 292-aircraft C-130 fleet.

“The NDAA passed today will make America safer, give our men and women in uniform the resources they need and deserve, and send a clear message to our adversaries around the globe,” LaHood said.

The bill also gives three percent pay increase to United States servicemen and women. Congressmen LaHood said the government needs to practice better spending at times, but funding the security of the country is always important.

“Although the defense bill obviously costs some money, the national security of the country comes first. It’s one of our obligations that we have as members of Congress is to protect the homeland and this definitely does that,” LaHood said.

The bill is expected to be on President Trump’s desk next week.

