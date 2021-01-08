Rep. Mary Miller apologizes for quoting Hitler, says “I’m passionately pro-Israel”

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Congressman Mary Miller (R-IL) is apologizing for a speech earlier this week when she said, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”

In a statement released Friday, she said:

Earlier this week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences. I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth. This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds. While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community. I’ve been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness.

Miller was addressing a crowd Wednesday at the ‘Moms for America’ rally when she praised Hitler’s strategy of indoctrinating youth to build a lasting political movement. Many lawmakers criticized the congressman for her remarks