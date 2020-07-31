Rep. Rodney Davis: “There’s absolutely zero chance the election is going to get delayed”

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBD) — One Tweet causing concern Americans Thursday morning.

President Donald Trump taking to Twitter this morning, ending his tweet with a question that reads, ‘Delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???’

He now says he wasn’t actually suggesting to delay the election at all.

“I want the date more than anyone,” he said Thursday in a one on one interview with Nexstar Media Group’s Joe Khalil.

The Thursday morning tweet left many Americans believing Pres. Trump wanted to postpone this year’s election.

But the decision would ultimately be up to Congress.

WMBD spoke exclusively with Rep. Rodney Davis Thursday afternoon. Davis is a ranking member of the Committee on House Administration. He’s also one of four members on the Subcommittee on Elections.

Davis took to Twitter just a few hours after Pres. Trump’s initial tweet.

Congressman Rodney Davis says there’s no chance the election will be delayed.

“Was even really a discussion of a possible delay at all from you guys as a committee?” WMBD’s Matt Sheehan asked. “Oh god, no! Nobody heard of this until the President tweeted this out,” Davis said.

“It’s a non-issue. It’s not gonna change the election day. Nobody was talking about it. Frankly, we’ve gotta be concerned because we wanna make sure election day and the elections are held during this pandemic and we give everybody a chance to vote. We need to talk about what Democrats in Washington have been trying to force on the American people. They’ve been trying to force this entire Congress a top-down nationalization of our election processes. Our elections are run very well at the state and local levels. We need to make sure they have the resources necessary to safely get poll workers in place, so we can have in-person voting. We need to make sure we have processes in place that are going to encourage mail-in voting to take place. Democrats in Washington, they talk about mail-in voting. But in Illinois, that means sending in an application to a voter and a voter says ‘yes, I would like that application.” Rep. Rodney Davis | (R-IL) 13th district

But now the President says he wasn’t implying the election should actually be delayed at all.

“I want to get it done, but it’s gotta be done correctly. When you have Universal mail-in ballots, it’s not gonna happen. It’s gonna be a disaster for this country,” Pres. Trump said.

Congressman Davis says the election will go on as planned.

“There’s absolutely zero chance the election is going to get delayed. It’s set by Congress. The election is going to be November 3rd. It was a dumb tweet by the President and I hope he takes it down,” Davis said.

The President said he’s in favor of absentee ballots, but very against universal mail-in votes. Citing because you don’t actually know where the ballots are ending up.

“Nobody knows where they’re going, who they’re going to. We’ve already had complaints where they’re being sent to people who are dead. They’re being sent to dogs,” Pres. Trump said.

President Trump citing a congressional race between candidate Suraj Patel and U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney from New York’s 12th district.

Votes were reportedly cast over a month ago and are still being counted to this day.

The President saying if universal mail-in votes are allowed for his election against Joe Biden, we might not get an answer on who won the election for a long time.

“You would want to hear it on Election night, it’s a big night. You could go months and months and months, and then you have court challenges,” Trump said.

Pres. Trump not forgetting about Russia and China, saying those countries could break into this election season easily.

Trump also telling us there’s nothing like going out to vote, but he says sending hundreds of millions of mail-in ballots could be problematic.

Rep. Davis tells WMBD in 2018 there was no reported foreign interference in elections, and with the right procedures in place, there should be no issues this November.

Pres. Trump held a press conference Thursday, you can watch it here.