ST. LOUIS, Mo. – According to United Van Lines’ 46th annual National Movers Study, Illinois was the second most popular state for people to move out of in 2022. The study, which tracks the company’s exclusive data on customers’ state-to-state migration patterns, found that more residents moved out of Illinois than any other state except for New Jersey.

This trend was attributed to various reasons, such as job changes, retirement, or the desire to be closer to family. The survey also found that more Baby Boomers and Gen Xers moved out of Illinois than any other age group last year.

The study found that the main reasons people moved in were to be closer to family (35%), to start a new job or move within the company (33%), or to retire (20%).

In contrast, the top reasons for moving out of state were often related to job or company transfers.

The states people moved to in 2022:

Vermont Oregon Rhode Island South Carolina Delaware North Carolina Washington, D.C. South Dakota New Mexico Alabama

According to the study, Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration (77%), followed by Oregon (67%), Rhode Island (66%), Delaware (61%), and Washington, D.C. (59%). Southeastern states, including South Carolina (61%), North Carolina (61%), and Alabama (58%), also saw a high percentage of inbound moves.

In 2022, Delaware, North Carolina, and New Mexico (58%) joined the list of the top 10 states where people moved. Many of the people who moved said that they were retiring. In contrast, Wyoming (57%) and Pennsylvania (57%) joined the top ten outbound states list, with moving for a new job or company transfer being the primary motivation for these moves.

States people moved away from in 2022:

New Jersey Illinois New York Michigan Wyoming Pennsylvania Massachusetts Nebraska Louisiana California

The top outbound states for 2022, according to the study, were New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Michigan, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Louisiana, and California.