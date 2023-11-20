ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are reuniting with Lance Lynn, the last active player from the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2011 World Series championship.

Lynn, now 36 years old, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals worth around $10 million, per reports. Sources have confirmed the deal with baseball insiders Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal.

Lynn will presumably join a rotation needing some change, one in which only Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz likely have spots if healthy.

Leading up to the offseason, Cardinals lead executive John Mozeliak has emphasized the need to add three new starting pitchers. Lynn could represent one of those additions. One pitcher previously thought to be a top target, Aaron Nola, decided to stay put with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lynn began his MLB career with the Cardinals, faring 72-47 with a 3.38 ERA over six seasons. He was an All-Star in 2012 with St. Louis and in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox. His 2021 campaign (11-6, 2.69 ERA) also earned him a third-place finish in the AL Cy Young Award voting. He most recently pitched with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.