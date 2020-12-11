Restaurants facing ‘make-or-break point,’ pushing for Restaurant Act in a town hall with Sen. Duckworth

CHICAGO (WMBD) — On Friday afternoon, the Illinois Restaurant Association (IRA) hosted a “Restaurant Town Hall with Senator Tammy Duckworth” aiming to discuss federal relief negotiations and the general status of restaurants in the states.

IRA President and CEO Sam Toia said that restaurants are at a “make or break” point. He said it is imperative that Congress pass the Restaurant Act, which gives targeted relief to the service industry.

“We just need something to get across the finish line before the end of the year,” Toia said. “We can’t wait until the new administration takes office.”

Sen. Duckworth (D-IL) is a co-sponsor of the Restaurants Act, which the IRA is relying on to get through the winter season. Duckworth is reluctant to support blanket liability for dining establishments and said gross negligence should not be protected. However, she said she fully supports limited liability protection for businesses that have followed all COVID-19 mitigations.

“More than half of our restaurants in Illinois say that you will have to permanently close within six months without more federal relief, and that is what I am here in Washington, working on is trying to get federal relief to you,” Duckworth said. “I’ve already told leadership that I’m not leaving town until we can get federal relief out the door. I’m not celebrating Christmas, I’m not going anywhere, I’m staying here until we get federal relief out the door.”

During the town hall, Duckworth listened to the needs and concerns of various members of the IRA.

“Multiple families moving into one bedroom apartment. You can’t control the pandemic and they need to go to work,” Sam Sanchez, restaurant owner and first vice chairman of the IRA. “We need to be able to get back open, we need money to be able to sustain our business, pay their rent. It is so emotional to see people call you and ask to go back to work. There is no money left.”

Sanchez was grateful for Duckworth’s hard work thus far, but asked her not to “let the foot off the pedal.”

Toia urged the town hall viewers to lobby Congress to pass the Restaurants Act.

“I don’t know one senator, congressman, or elected official, that has not used the services of the hospitality community to get to where they have gotten to in office,” said Erick Williams, the owner and chef of Virtue Restaurant in Chicago.