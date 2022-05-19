(NEXSTAR) – It’s official: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now officially parents after welcoming their first child in Los Angeles earlier this month, according to reports.

Rihanna first revealed her pregnancy while walking through Harlem with A$AP Rocky in January. Since then, she has appeared at various events showing off her baby bump, including fashion week stops in Milan and Paris.

Sources tell TMZ that Rihanna, 34, gave birth on May 13, but the boy’s name hasn’t yet been released. Another source tells Entertainment Tonight that the family has “not left each other’s side” since the boy’s birth.

Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City.

“I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.”

She and rapper A$AP Rocky have been together since 2020.

This news comes a month after A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport. The rapper was accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who suffered a minor injury, during an argument, Nexstar’s KTLA reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.