Robbie Gould pledges $500 per field goal to fight pediatric cancer

SAN FRANCISCO – Even though he left Chicago, Robbie Gould is still raising money for a local charity.

According to TMZ Sports, Gould will donate $500 for every field goal he makes to Cal’s Angels – a non-profit organization based in St. Charles, which according to its website “provides a wish or financial assistance of $1,000 to families with a child fighting cancer receiving treatment at any Chicago area pediatric hospital.”

Thanks for sharing this initiative and my goal is to raise 50k by the end of the season with the help of others.https://t.co/NS7bFIvcfb https://t.co/ypiaTMqHsY — Robbie Gould (@RobbieGould09) October 15, 2020

Cal’s Angels was founded by the family of Cal Sutter, a 12-year-old South Elgin boy who passed away from leukemia in August of 2006. Since 2007, the organization has raised over $13 million to support thousands of patients.

Gould could make a sizable donation by the end of the year. So far, he’s kicked seven field goals but his career-high is 39 – a personal record Gould set two seasons after the Bears cut him.

Fans can help support Gould reach his $50,000 goal by donating here.