Salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry, CDC says

(WMBD) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is linking salmonella cases across the country to backyard poultry.

In Illinois, the CDC is reporting three cases. Leaders said chicken or ducks can carry the germs, even if they look clean and healthy. They also said salmonella is easy to spread.

Those who touch a chicken, then touch their mouth or food could potentially swallow salmonella germs.

Recommendations for backyard flock owners are listed below: