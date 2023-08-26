PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Do you need another reason to spoil your dog today?

Today, Aug. 26, is National Dog Day. That is enough to give your ‘goodest’ boy or girl an extra treat today, right?

National Dog Day started in 2004 according to NationalDogDay.com

The site has also listed 20 ways to celebrate National Dog Day, here are just a few:

Adopt a dog from your local shelter or pure breed organization. Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to walk a dog or play with a dog, clean cages, or anything else they need help with.

Donate blankets, food, and toys to animal welfare organizations.

Write your Congressman and ask that they support the ban of Puppy Mills and Gas Chambers in your state.

Have a National Dog Day party and invite all your friends and their dogs!

Buy your dog a fun new dog toy…or two…or five.

Give your dog some fun exercise by taking him or her to a doggy play resort.

Even though all dogs are the best, there seems to be a trend in which types of dogs Illinoisans adopt the most.

Camp Bow Wow recently released the top five dog breeds in Illinois based on its database of almost 400,000 of their Campers.

Labrador Retriever Goldendoodle Golden Retriever German Shepherd Australian Shepherd

Even if your dog did not make the list, all dogs are loved! Make sure you celebrate your fur babies today and every day.