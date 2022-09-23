Google is giving users a new option for removing their personal information from search results. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

Illinois residents have until September 24 to file

Saturday is the deadline for Illinois residents to submit a claim in the lawsuit involving Google and its photo privacy.

The $100 million class-action was filed earlier this year and accuses Google’s face grouping tool of violating Illinois’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Under the state’s law, companies are required to get consent.

More information and details on submitting a claim at googlebipasettlement.com

“Anyone who appeared in a photo on Google Photos between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, while they were an Illinois resident is eligible to submit a claim and can do so on the settlement website or by mail,” the Chicago Tribune reports.