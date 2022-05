SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a package of bills that are designed to help school districts fill open teacher positions quickly and temporarily.

The state has been dealing with an ongoing teacher shortage, but the latest data from the State Board of Education shows the state is moving in the right direction.

House Democrat Sue Scherer joins Capitol Connection to talk about the ongoing shortage, and what the states next moves should be.