BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for an American teenager who went missing during a boat trip in the Bahamas last week.

Cameron Robbins, 18, a recent high school graduate from Louisiana, went missing Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force reported that around 11:30 p.m. that night, Robbins fell overboard off the Blackbeard’s Revenge sunset cruise ship near Nassau, according to the Coast Guard news release.

Robbins had been on a trip to Atlantis with graduates from several other schools. It was not a school-organized trip.

Aircrews from the U.S. and the Bahamas searched more than 325 square miles near where the teen went missing.

After multiple days of search, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force called off the search for Robbins “pending further developments,” Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Spado, the Coast Guard liaison officer to the Bahamas, said.

Earlier in the week, Kevin George, the director of Robbins’ high school in Baton Rouge, said he had been in touch with the family.

“In times like these, we must come together and support each other. Words fall short of expressing the worry our entire school community is feeling,” George said.

He said extra counselors will be available on campus to speak with students and faculty.