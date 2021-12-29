Police surround home during search for suspect in the death of an Illinois officer

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Police have surrounded a home in Clinton County, Illinois after an extensive search for the man wanted for killing an Illinois officer this morning. WEHT-TV reports that Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed on the job on I-64 at around 5:00 am near Mill Shoals, Illinois Wednesday morning. The Deputy’s squad car was missing from the scene and then found abandoned on Interstate 64.

A man was shot in the shoulder and carjacked at a St. Peters QuikTrip at around 7:00 am Wednesday morning. St. Peters police say that they found evidence at the QuikTrip that connects the suspect to the death of an Illinois officer. It is not clear how the suspect got to the St. Peters area.

Image of suspect

The search for the suspect started in Missouri and then led to several locations in Illinois. People were warned to lock their doors and police released an image of another vehicle connected to the suspects. They said that the person wanted in connection with the officer’s death may be traveling with another person.

Police surrounded a home in Carlyle, Illinois Wednesday afternoon. One of the suspects appears to be in police custody. The other suspect is inside the home.

Suspect’s description

The suspect is described as a white man, last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, backpack, and black shoes. His vehicle was found unoccupied in O’Fallon, Missouri. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Missouri carjacking

A Facebook post from the St. Peters Police Department said a man carjacked was shot and carjacked at the QuikTrip on Main Street in St. Peters at around 7:00 am. The suspect took the victim’s Chevy Cruze this morning and then fled the area. Police said the victim is in stable condition at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Searching for the suspect in Illinois

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department in Illinois was warning people to lock their doors. They say that the search has now moved east of their area.

Possible suspect vehicle

Police in Clinton County, Illinois are warning people who live in communities near Breese, Illinois to be on the lookout for two men who they consider to be armed and dangerous. They shared images of the suspect’s vehicle and say that one of the men has a tattoo on his arm. They are asking people to lock their homes and not respond to strangers. Call 911 immediately if you see anything suspicious.

Illinois home surrounded

Police have surrounded a home in Clinton County, Illinois. There is a massive police presence in the area with officers’ vehicles lining the rural roads. Police say that one suspect is under arrest and another is still inside the home.

