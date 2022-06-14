ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Molson Coors is recalling packs of some of their most popular beers. Dierberg’s Markets in St. Louis posted the recall notice on their website, saying the brewer was alerted to an issue with the quality of some of their Coors Light and Keystone Light beers produced in Trenton, Ohio.

The beer is being pulled from shelves to “not disappoint consumers.” The brewer says that there are no food safety risks associated with the product, despite its gooey appearance in videos shared on social media.

Coors Light is responding to the viral videos and comments posted on social media about a “thick and gelatinous” liquid in the cans. One Twitter user writes, “I opened a Coors Light tonight, mountains were blue, and it was the grossest consistency I could imagine. Thick and gelatinous. I’ve never seen or unfortunately tasted anything like it.”

Dierbergs Markets has removed all lots of the following products from its shelves:

Coors Light 12 Pack 12oz. Cans – UPC: 00-71990-00048

Coors Light 18 Pack 12oz. Cans – UPC: 00-71990-30017

Coors Light 24 Pack 12oz. Cans – UPC: 00-71990-31600

Coors Light 30 Pack 12oz. Cans – UPC: 00-71990-30030

Keystone Light 15 Pack 12oz. Cans – UPC: 00-71990-48045

Keystone Light 24 Pack 12oz. Cans – UPC: 00-71990-48006

A spokesperson with Molson Coors shared the following statement with Nexstar:

“There has been no recall of Coors Light or Keystone Light, and there are no food-safety issues related to either beer. We recently became aware of an issue on only one canning line at only one of our breweries that supplies these two beers to a relatively small number of states. The impacted product does not pose a food-health risk, but it doesn’t meet our quality standards. As a result we chose to work with our distributors and retailers to voluntarily withdraw impacted packs from the market. Any consumers with questions are encouraged to reach out to our quality hotline at 1-800-645-5376.”

A list of other retailers having to remove Coors Light and Keystone Light from their shelves was not immediately available.