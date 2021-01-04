Sen. Andy Manar to serve as Senior Advisor to Gov. Pritzker

CHICAGO (KTVI) — State Sen. Andy Manar (D- Bunker Hill) has been tapped as a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Manar announced Monday that he will resign from the Illinois Senate effective Jan. 17, 2021.
Pritzker said Manar will assist the administration on the governor’s agenda and key priorities. He will also advise the governor on downstate econmoic revitilzation, appropriations, and COVID-19 recovery efforts.
“Andy has been one of the most thoughtful and successful lawmakers of his generation, and he will be a trusted advisor,” said Pritzker.
Pritzker mentioned Sen. Manar’s work to reform the state’s antiquated education funding formula, make insulin cheaper for millions, reform election laws, and more.
“I value his insights and look forward to him joining my administration as we overcome this pandemic and rebuild Illinois together,” said Pritzker in a statement.
Below: A previous story FOX2 did with Sen. Manar while he was pushing for a review of a deadly stretch of I-55
