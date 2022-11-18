WASHINGTON (WMBD)– A bill meant to update the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA) was introduced by Senator Tammy Duckworth.

The amended legislation is meant to ensure people with disabilities have full access to advancing technological advances that are necessary to participate in an increasingly digital world.

“Accessibility must be in the forefront of our minds As we continue to make advancements in our educational, recreational and civic devices and spaces,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to join my colleagues to introduce this bill, which will help align existing law with the technological realities of today and the developments of tomorrow so that everyone, including those of us with disabilities, can engage and participate with equal access.”

The original legislation was authored in 2010 by Sen. Markey (D-MA) who is a sponsor of the updated bill.

“Since I authored the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act, technologies have changed. What hasn’t changed is our obligation to make sure that everyone – including people with disabilities – has equal access to the services and technologies they need to thrive,” said Markey.

Another co-sponsor of the bill, U.S. Represenative Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18), said, “Unfortunately, accessibility standards have stayed largely the same, leaving people with disabilities behind. In 2020, 38% of people who were blind or had low vision reported issues with at least one of the technologies needed to do their jobs, and in 2021 as many as 70% of students who are deaf or hard of hearing reported technology challenges in the educational environment.

