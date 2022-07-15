NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man convicted of shooting and killing four people at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018 will be sentenced Friday for those injured in the rampage.

A jury found Travis Reinking guilty in the mass shooting that claimed the lives of four people at an Antioch Waffle House in April 2018.

He was found guilty on all 16 charges:

1st-degree premeditated murder: 4 counts

Attempted 1st-degree premeditated murder: 4 counts

Unlawful employment of firearm during commission of a felony: 4 counts

1st-degree felony murder: 4 counts

DeEbony Groves, 21, Akilah Dasilva, 23, Taurean Sanderlin, 29, and Joe Perez, 20 were killed in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018. Four others were injured.

Reinking has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018 after Reinking pulled up to the Waffle House located on Murfreesboro Pike, partially naked and armed with an AR-15.

It took law enforcement roughly 34 hours to track down Reinking following the shooting. He was finally apprehended in a wooded area down the road from the Waffle House and near the apartment complex where he was living at the time.

Reinking was treated for schizophrenia before the trial could proceed. His treatment, paired with complications caused by the pandemic, delayed the trial several months.