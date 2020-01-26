‘Sesame Street’ comforts children displaced by Syrian war

NEW YORK, NY.– (AP) “Sesame Street” in the past year has tackled everything from foster care to substance abuse.

Now its latest effort is trying to help children suffering as a result of the Syrian civil war. Sesame Workshop — the nonprofit, educational organization behind “Sesame Street” — is launching a new, locally produced Arabic TV program for the hundreds of thousands of children dealing with displacement in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

The show will feature Elmo, Cookie Monster and Grover, as well as two brand-new Muppets — Jad, who had to leave his home, and Basma, who befriends the young stranger.