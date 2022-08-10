MADISON, Ill. – A warehouse is on fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway. The Madison Illinois Police Department issued a red alert asking all residents to shelter in place as of 11 a.m.

The fire started at Interco – – A Metaltronics Recycler at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. Interco is located at 10 Fox Industrial Drive. Interco’s website says they are “a global recycling company,” and they provide “metals, computers, and electronics recycling services.” They say they specialize “in the placement of smelter-ready materials catering to commercial, industrial, dealer, and government organizations nationwide.” They also say they ship “nonferrous and electronics scrap worldwide.”

Cars parked outside the warehouse are also catching fire. Multiple fire agencies are on the scene. They are actively trying to put it out.

FOX 2 Extreme Weather Specialist Chris Higgins said the smoke plume is at least as high as 3,500 feet as of 11:15 a.m.

Smoke plume reaching at least as high as 3.5k feet right now. This fire is at a recycling facility in Madison, IL. @FOX2now #stlwx pic.twitter.com/TcDmoyEIkp — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) August 10, 2022

The fire is so large it is being seen on FOX 2 meteorologist Angela Hutti’s radar.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.