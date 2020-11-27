Some Black Friday shoppers wait outside for new gaming consoles; many stores with zero lines

MANCHESTER, Mo. — Thanksgiving 2020 will likely go down as one of the strangest years. Many people adjusted their Thanksgiving plans.

“With coronavirus we didn’t think it was a good idea to have everyone over, especially with my grandparents getting older,” said Jordan Neisler, a Black Friday shopper.

“We canceled Thanksgiving,” Justyne Mayer said.

Usually, stores open their doors on Thanksgiving night, blurring the lines of Black Friday and Thanksgiving. But due to COVID-19 this year, many stores decided to stay closed on Thanksgiving and move deals online as well.

Some Black Friday shoppers said it was a good year to try and get a good deal and get their hands on new electronics, like the hard-to-find PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles.

“We’re trying really, really hard to get the PlayStation 5,” Neisler said.

Some shoppers had been waiting outside since Wednesday.

“$500 to save for 25 hours, that’s perfect,” one shopper said.

Neisler got in line at noon on Wednesday to try and get her hands on a PS5 for her little brother. She said she used to laugh at people who waited outside to get a good deal, and now she’s one of them.

“We’d drive around and look at all the crazy people sitting out,” she said. “It’s funny now because we’re the ones sitting out two days before Black Friday.”