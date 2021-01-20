Some Cardinals fans could be back in Busch Stadium this season

ST. LOUIS – You can almost hear the cheers from Cardinal Nation!

The Cardinals are making plans to allow at least some fans into Busch Stadium for the upcoming season, but there are still a lot of details to work out.

Before fans can buy tickets, both local officials and Major League Baseball has to give the Cardinals the okay for fans to attend games, but the redbirds are laying out some specifics.

The Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III made the announcement about fans during an interview shared on the Cardinals website as part of the annual Winter Warm-Up. This year it was virtual due to COVID.

DeWitt says because of how Busch is laid out and the need to maintain social distancing, the Cardinals would likely be able to have fans in the stands at 28 percent capacity. The initial plan is to scatter pods of tickets around the stadium, between 8,000 and 12,000 per game. DeWitt said season-ticket buyers will have priority and during the interview, DeWitt suggested that seniority might play a role if demand for the limited seating outpaces the supply of available tickets.

DeWitt also said mask wearing would be in effect and concessions workers would wear PPE, but he believes fans will not be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the stadium.

FOX 2 was told the team is in conversations with Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office and with state officials because local policies will dictate when the ballpark can open to fans. The MLB will have some involvement as well in shaping the guidelines.

DeWitt also added that the Cardinals hope to sell less than 1,000 tickets per game during spring training exhibition games at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

The home opener is set for April 8 against the Brewers.