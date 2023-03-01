CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday evening on the city’s South Side, a source told WGN-TV.

A Chicago Police Department officer was shot around 4:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

A source told WGN-TV the officer was shot while they were responding to a domestic-related call.

The source said the officer was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Massive police presence at Mt. Sinai Hospital for an officer shot this afternoon. A source tells @WGNNews she was shot while responding to a domestic call near 5200 block of S Spaulding pic.twitter.com/wjRLwH90Ck — Jenna Barnes (@Jenna_Barnes) March 2, 2023

Their condition is not clear at this time.

In a tweet, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said they are responding to the area to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 312-743-3609.

This is breaking news and additional details haven’t been released.