SOMONAUK, Ill. — Have you ever wanted to live in a home that was 90% roof? This unique property, affectionately called the Dome Home, is as distinctive on the inside as it is on the outside and listed at $599,000.

According to the listing, the curvy nature of this Somonauk structure was designed by a Montreal-based company and took three years to build. The home’s components were custom cut and delivered in special containers, the windows were imported from Denmark, its arched cathedral ceilings are made of knotty pine, its floors of oak, and the center support column of the home is both functional and artistic as one can look through its center.

The entire building is set on a mere 12′ square foundation and has, “the ability to rotate electronically or manually,” according to the listing. Its roof is made up of split-cedar shingles and a copper cap which were created by a shipbuilder-run manufacturing company.

Don’t let the photos fool you, despite appearances the home comes with quite a bit of living space. It clocks in at 4,018 square-feet and features four bedrooms, three full-baths, and two half-baths. Set on five acres of agricultural land that’s also zoned for horses, the property comes with an 8′ x 56′ Cleary metal building which includes heat/AC and a separate office space.

Listing agent: Ro Malik