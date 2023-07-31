EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A spectator was hospitalized after an accident at the Effingham County Fair horse races on Sunday.

UPDATED as of 9:40 PM:

Fair officials said it’s a tragedy. According to those officials, the spectator was a young girl. She was throwing something away near the center of the grandstand as one of the races began.

Then, the starting gate had a mechanical malfunction and flew into the stands, hitting the girl.

The Effingham County Fair organizers said they are working closely with the county’s sheriff department as they investigate the issue.

The sheriff has not released any details on the condition of the girl.

Horse races scheduled for the remainder of the day were cancelled.

The Effingham County Fair organizers posted an update to their Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

“At this time, we send our deepest thoughts and prayers to a spectator and her family after an accident occurred at our horse races this afternoon,” Fair organizers wrote in the post. “Here at the Effingham County Fair, we are working closely with local law enforcement and emergency personnel. This is not taken lightly. Processes and procedures will be reviewed once the investigation is complete.”

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. When asked for comment, the Sheriff’s Office said they had no information at this time.

While all of the races for the rest of the day are postponed, all other fair events for the day will continue, according to the County Fair Facebook page.

This story will be updated.