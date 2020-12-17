St. Louis baseball fans happy to see Negro Leagues given overdue recognition

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Major League Baseball corrected a longstanding wrong Wednesday by recognizing the Negro Leagues as a major league.

As a result, the statistics and records of thousands of black players from the Negro Leagues will now be included in MLB records.

There was a feeling of joy on James Cool Papa Bell Ave., a street named after the Negro League star player.

“I think it’s time this happened now,” said Marius Palmer, 100 Black Men.

Devin Williams, a St. Louis native and Hazelwood West graduate, pitches for the Milwaukee Brewers. He said MLB’s announcement has been a long time coming.

“I think a lot of the game’s best players from that era have been left out of the history book, and they’re finally going to get their shine – their records count,” Williams said.

Land near Laclede and Compton was home to the St. Louis Stars, a Negro League baseball team beginning in the 1920s.

MLB’s announcement comes when the Negro Leagues celebrates the centennial anniversary of its founding.