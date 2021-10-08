St. Louis Cardinal Paul Goldschmidt needs fan support for MLB’s Aaron award

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals may have been eliminated from postseason play, but one of the anchors of this year’s club could still use some fan support.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is one of seven finalists for the National League’s winner of the 2021 Hank Aaron Award given “annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers will combine with a fan vote to determine the winners.”

Goldschmidt hit .294 with 31 home runs and 99 RBI in 2021.

The other National League finalists:

Nick Castellanos (Reds), Brandon Crawford (Giants), Freddie Freeman (Braves), Bryce Harper (Phillies), Juan Soto (Nationals), Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres).

Here’s where to vote.

Voting ends Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:59:59 pm ET.