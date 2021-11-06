St. Louis Cardinals make more offseason roster moves

St. Louis Cardinals’ Austin Dean (0) celebrates after scoring past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez as Cardinals’ John Nogowski (34) cheers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals did some pruning to the team’s 40 man roster Friday afternoon, sending infielder Max Moroff and outfielder Justin Williams outright to AAA Memphis.

The team also confirmed that outfielder Austin Dean had been claimed by San Francisco off waivers.

In parts of two seasons with St. Louis, Dean appeared in 25 games for the Cardinals, with one home run and seven runs batted in.

Moroff had 1 hit in 16 at bats in 2021, before a May shoulder injury ended his season.

Williams, who like Dean made the team out of spring training, struggled, hitting .160 in 51 games in 2021.

Teams have until Sunday to activate players who finished the year on the 60-day injured list, which still includes pitchers Ryan Helsley and Junior Fernandez.