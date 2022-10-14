ST. LOUIS – Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame pitcher well-remembered for closing out the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series title, has died at the age of 69.

Sutter was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2006. He was a six-time All-Star and the 1979 National League Cy Young Award winner. Sutter picked up 127 saves in four seasons with the Cardinals from 1981-1984.

“On behalf of the Cardinals organization and baseball fans everywhere, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Sutter family,” said Cardinals’ Principal Owner & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Bruce was a fan-favorite during his years in St. Louis and in the years to follow, and he will always be remembered for his 1982 World Series clinching save and signature split-fingered pitch. He was a true pioneer in the game, changing the role of the late inning reliever.”

Sutter is one of just 30 pitchers in MLB history with at least 300 saves. He was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame in 2014.