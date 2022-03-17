ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals, looking to add a left-handed bat to the lineup mix on the bench and at designated hitter, signed free agent outfielder Corey Dickerson to a one-year contract Thursday, multiple outlets, including our news partners at the St. Loui Post Dispatch report. The $5 million deal is pending a physical exam.

Dickerson, 32, split last season between Miami and Toronto and hit .271 with six home runs and 29 RBI. In nine major league seasons, Dickerson is a career .283 hitter with 128 home runs and an .815 OPS.

Outside of Lars Nootbaar and switch-hitters like Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, the Cardinals didn’t have any left-handed hitters on the 40 man roster with major league experience.