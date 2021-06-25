St. Louis woman brings toddler to job interview, goes viral on TikTok

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – A St. Louis mother who was laid off due to the pandemic brought her toddler to a job interview – and the resulting TikTok video has been liked more than 1 million times.

Maggie Mundwiller had her first job interview at a company and was asked to come back for a second interview – but she had no child care option.

The company told her that they are child friendly and invited her to bring her son, Mylo, to the interview.

Being a single mom during a pandemic, Mundwiller said there are challenges with finding childcare when in between jobs.

“We don’t have childcare yet and it’s because I’m staying home with (Mylo), but once I have a job, then we would have childcare. So when you’re stuck in that transition period and you don’t have it, I think there’s a lot parents who are left out,” Mundwiller said.

She added that her TikTok video has sparked conversations about a childcare crisis.

In the video she dresses Mylo in a dapper light blue suit, washes his stroller, and even writes him a resume.

Mylo’s resume reads:

Objective: To not find a job and eat all the snacks.

Skills:

Can destroy a clean space in 30 seconds

Can take off own diaper

Can say about five words that start with “B” or “D”

Smell flowers with my teeth

Go downstairs while holding my mom’s hand

Can throw a ball

Can spot a dog a mile away



Experience : March 2020 – Present, None

: March 2020 – Present, None Education : Mom & Dad University, GPA 4.0

: Mom & Dad University, GPA 4.0 References: Mom and Dad

“It was a great experience. What a welcoming company culture,” Mundwiller said about the company.

She doesn’t know yet if she got the job.

Mundwiller is also the owner and designer behind 314 handcrafted.