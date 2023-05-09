MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois State Trooper based in southern Illinois is recovering in the hospital following a shootout on Tuesday that left them hurt and a gunman dead.

State Police officials said the incident happened on eastbound Interstate 64 at Milepost 72, close to the interchange with Interstate 57 at Mount Vernon. Troopers responded to a report of a stranded car on the highway’s right shoulder around 3 a.m. There were two people inside the car: 23-year-old Brandon Griffin of Albuquerque, N.M. and a female passenger.

Officials said that as troopers were assisting Griffin, an altercation occurred that resulted in him exchanging gunfire with the troopers. One of them, a 16-year Illinois State Police veteran, was shot; their wounds were described as serious, but not life-threatening and they are expected to be ok.

Griffin, meanwhile, was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The other trooper who was at the scene, and the passenger in Griffin’s car, were not hurt.

All eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed for several hours in the aftermath of the shooting, but reopened at approximately 6:30 a.m. They were later shut down again for an hour as part of the investigation but have since reopened.

The State Police Division of Internal Investigation is leading an active and ongoing investigation into the incident, processing evidence and conducting interviews. Officials said that upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office.