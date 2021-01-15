Student shot near Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) was shot Thursday night while driving back from dinner. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. near Interstate 270 and Route 157.

The male nursing student was in the passenger seat coming back from dinner when he was struck. He is critical condition at this time. A female nursing student was driving the car.

A university spokesperson confirmed a student had been shot and reiterated the shooting occurred off-campus.

Four people are in custody at this time.

