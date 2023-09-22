Two California men face felony charges after Illinois State Police allege the suspects had more than 5,000 pounds of marijuana, a news release says.

Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested 29-year-old Robert Mazo and 33-year-old Pedro Arreola, both from Lancaster, California, for cannabis trafficking (Class X felony), unlawful possession of cannabis – more than 5,000 grams with intent to deliver (Class X felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis – more than 5,000 grams, a Class 1 felony, a news release says.

Pedro Arreola (L) and Robert Mazo (Illinois State Police)

About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, an ISP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Provost Bus on Interstate 80 eastbound near milepost 13 in Henry County, the release says. During the traffic stop, “numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed,” the release says.

An ISP K9 arrived to assist, and alerted to the odor of narcotics. During the resulting search, numerous packages of illegal cannabis were located throughout the vehicle. The total weight of the cannabis was about 5,231 pounds, the release says.

More than 5,000 pounds of cannabis (Illinois State Police)

This seizure is one of the largest in ISP history and has an estimated value of between $6.3 and $14.7 million, the release says.

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Henry County Jail. The Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions to detain on each subject, and hearings were held on Thursday.

The judge released both men on pretrial conditions. The investigation continues with the potential for additional charges pending, the release says. No further information was available Friday.