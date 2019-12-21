Taco Bell to add 21 $1 items to its menu in 2020

(WGN) — Taco Bell is revamping its $1 Cravings Value Menu in 2020.

The Mexican fast-food chain announced this week it will be adding 21 new offerings to its dollar menu next year.

Double Stacked Tacos will kick it off. They will be available in three flavors: Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch.

The Double Stacked Tacos go on sale for $1 and for a limited time starting on Dec. 26.

As of right now, there are eight different items on Taco Bell’s dollar menu: The Beefy Fritos Burrito, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, Cheesy Roll Up, Cinnamon Twists, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Spicy Tostado and Triple Layer Nachos.