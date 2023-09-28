(KTLA) – A popular Taco Bell item is going vegan.

Beginning on Oct. 12, customers can specify a side of vegan nacho cheese dip to accompany an order of nacho fries, which return to menus nationwide on Thursday for the 10th time since debuting in 2018.

The sauce, which consists of a soy and chickpea base to replace the dairy components found in the traditional version, will also be available at Taco Bell locations nationwide.

Nacho Fries with vegan Nacho Sauce is also the brand’s first vegan menu item to get a national rollout, Taco Bell added in a news release.

The national release of the Vegan Nacho Sauce comes after select customers were able to try the sauce on the Vegan Crunchwrap in June. Vegan Taco Bell fans responded positively to the sauce, according to company officials.

“This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents Taco Bell’s commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles — whether you’re vegan, flexitarian, or want to try something new, there’s a place for you at our table,” Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement.

Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce will be available in two sizes, regular for $2.19 and large size for $2.99, according to a news release.