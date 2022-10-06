(KTLA) — Move over Halloween — it’s time for Christmas shopping.

Target Corp. announced that it would begin holiday sales earlier this year with the return of its “Target Deal Days” event. The first wave of holiday sales will start Thursday and end Saturday.

Target and nationwide branded items will be sold at a discounted price. No membership fee is required to take part in the sale.

The retail company also announced plans to hire 100,000 seasonal employees to help assist shoppers during the holiday season.

“The holidays are a treasured time when our guests come together with family and friends to celebrate the joy of the season, and we’re here to make that as easy as possible for them to enjoy,” Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target said in a statement.

Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee promotion will be extended, kicking off on Thursday and ending on Dec. 24, the company said.

Shoppers can save money by joining Target Circle, the company’s membership program. People who have the Target RedCard could save an additional 5% on all purchases.

Amazon will begin its holiday sale days after Target’s.

The online retail giant will allow Prime members to buy discounted merchandise during its two-day holiday sales event. The sale will take place Oct. 10-11, the company announced.

Walmart, meanwhile, said it will be extending its Holiday Guarantee return policy. Items, including electronics and Marketplace products that were purchased after or on Oct. 1 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2023.

Walmart+ members at select locations can return their items by leaving them on their doorstep. Members can schedule a return without needing a box or label and a Walmart delivery driver will pick it up.

Details on Walmart’s holiday sale haven’t been released yet.