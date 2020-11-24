Target Black Friday deals: Final week of discounts released

(NEXSTAR) — Black Friday isn’t a day anymore, it’s a season. And this year, retailers seem to have blocked off all of November as a time for deals.

For fans of Target, the month kicked off with a series of high-end electronics. But in this final week, which officially started Sunday, the retailer says toys, kitchen items, electronics and even gaming systems are the priorities.

“We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience,” Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a recent press release.

The specifics of this week’s deals are spelled out in the company’s digital weekly ad, but here are a few highlights:

  • Get a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Cart and a three-month online bundle – $299
  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones – $175 – Several other headphone deals are also available.
  • $10 off a L.O.L. Doll surprise three-pack – $15
  • At least $20 off a number of televisions in all price ranges – check prices
  • $250 off select iPhones when you switch service to AT&T – check phones
  • 40% off LEGO building sets – see the kits
  • Up to $55 off select Razor scooters – view deals
  • $100 discount on Ninja Kitchen System and 7-Speed Blender – $100
  • $100 to $150 discount on robotic vacuums – check prices

Browse the full digital weekly ad for yourself here.

