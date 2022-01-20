Taylorville Police: School employee admitted bringing meth to work

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old man was recently arrested in connection to an investigation on a current employee who brought methamphetamine into the Taylorville High School and used it while on duty.

Taylorville Police and the Taylorville School District administrative staff started an investigation about two weeks ago.

The investigation ended Wednesday when Taylorville Police along with K9 conducted a traffic stop. Officers said Adam Cherry of Rosamond was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia before he entered the school. Cherry admitted that he used those during work hours inside the school.

Taylorville School District Superintendent was notified and Cherry was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay according to Dr. Chris Dougherty.

Anyone with questions regarding policy and procedures in regards to the School District can call 217-824-4951.