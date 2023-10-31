(WJW) — In honor of the death of actor Matthew Perry over the weekend, TBS has announced plans to play Chandler-centric “Friends” episodes back to back.

Chandler Bing, who Perry played for all 10 seasons of the show’s run from 1994 to 2004, was known as the funny one. The beloved character would deliver lines like, “I say more dumb things before 9 a.m. than most people say all day.”

The “Friends” marathon honoring Perry will begin Wednesday, Nov. 1 and run through Sunday, Nov. 5, with varying times and themes, Variety reported.

On Wednesday, TBS will air “Best of Chandler” episodes for 12 hours, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Then, on Thursday, the marathon will cover Chandler and Joey’s friendship, with episodes airing for six hours, starting at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Friday’s episodes will show off the Chandler and Monica’s relationship, starting at 9 a.m. ET and running for two hours. The weekend will feature encore episodes, beginning again at 5 a.m. ET.

On Monday, the five remaining “Friends” cast members released a joint statement to People regarding their friend’s death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said, in part.

First responders were called to Perry’s Los Angeles home Saturday, where they discovered him in a jacuzzi. The country medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death. He was 54.