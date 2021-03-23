‘Teachers need respect.’ | Educators weigh in on Illinois teacher shortage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic tested nearly every industry as well as its employees. For some workers, the struggles have been a make-or-breaking point for continuing down a career path.

That includes educators. A recent poll shows many teachers are considering walking away from Illinois schools. We spoke with one educator who says he’s not surprised.

One local teacher says he loves being a teacher, but he understands why some may not want to get into the profession.

“Does it surprise me that there’s a teacher shortage? No,” said Michael Apperson, a theatre teacher at West Middle School.

After five years of being in the classroom, Apperson says this year is challenging.

“I had to get lessons not only for my in-person people but also for my remote kids. So in the beginning, it was double the work. I was doing double the lesson plans and stuff like that,” he explained.

According to a poll from the Illinois Education Association, 1 in 3 members is considering leaving the profession while 2 in 3 say they are burnt out.

“The pandemic has really intensified and put up to light the teacher shortage we have in our state,” said IEA President Kathi Griffin. “[Teachers] need respect. They need cooperation. They need value and they need to be recognized and honored for the work they are doing.”

Apperson believes there are many reasons for the current teacher shortage. A big one is the pay, he says.

“That starting base pay is tough and some people are like ‘you can’t pay me enough to teach kids,'” said Apperson.

Despite a very difficult year where everyone has had to roll with the punches and adapt, he is looking forward to more good times.

“We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for this year and what we’re focusing on is next year and how we’re going to fix the deficits these kids have from basically this year and a half of learning,” he added.

Teachers will soon get a boost in pay. The state legislature set the minimum salary for teachers at $40,000 for the 2023-2024 school year.