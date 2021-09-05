The Latest: Washington state vaccine mandate moves forward

A medical worker is seen through a plastic panel in a bus that will serve as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The inhabitants of Romania’s capital will be able to get a Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment in the latest attempt by Romanian authorities to increase vaccination rates as the number of infections is on a constant rise in the country. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Days after suing to block what is believed to be among the nation’s strictest COVID-19 employee vaccine mandates, Washington’s largest state labor union has announced a tentative agreement for Gov. Jay Inslee’s order for state workers.

The Northwest News Network reports the Washington Federation of State Employees has negotiated terms for Inslee’s mandate that all 46,000 of its union members be fully vaccinated by October 18 or lose their jobs.

The new agreement, which still needs to be ratified, was announced Saturday and defines the exceptions and religious and medical exemptions process for employees who can’t or won’t get their shots.