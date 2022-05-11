(NEXSTAR) – Who’s in the mood for an expensive beer?

These days, it feels like you can’t throw a rock without hitting a craft brewery, or at least hitting someone who has a very strong opinion on craft beer. The number of U.S. microbreweries, taprooms and brewpubs has exploded over the last decade, from roughly 2,000 in 2010 to more than 9,000 in 2021, according to the Brewers Association.

Despite a slight dip in production during the pandemic (and current supply-chain snags), most of these breweries on track to keep pre-pandemic levels of beer flowing, too.

“While the boom in breweries of a few years before has certainly slowed, the continued growth in small breweries shows the solid foundation of demand for their businesses and beers,” Bart Watson, the chief economist of the Brewers Association, said in an April press release.

With so much craft beer to consider, and so many brewpubs to choose from, it’s undoubtedly daunting to settle on a destination for a draft or two. But luckily, the analysts at Yelp have sorted through thousands of user-generated reviews to determine which breweries are best-rated in your neck of the woods.

One quick note: The following list is based on reviews that not only considered the taste of each brewery’s beer, but also the ambiance or service at each establishment’s taproom, if they indeed serve beer on the premises.

Good? Alright, let’s hop to it, then: The top craft brewery* in each state, based on Yelp reviews, can be found below:

Alabama — Good People Brewing, in Birmingham

Alaska — Devil’s Club Brewing, in Juneau

Arizona — Front Pourch Brewing, in Phoenix

Arkansas — Gotahold Brewing, in Eureka Springs

California — Home Brewing, in San Diego

Colorado — Broken Compass Brewing, in Breckenridge

Connecticut — Fox Farm Brewery, in Salem

Delaware — Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, in Minton

Florida — Florida Keys Brewing, in Islamorada

Georgia — Variant Brewing, in Roswell

Hawaii — Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co., in Honolulu

Idaho — Daft Badger Brewing, in Coeur D’alene

Illinois — Begyle Brewing, in Chicago

Indiana — Guggman Haus Brewing Co, in Indianapolis

Iowa — Jubeck New World Brewing, in Dubuque

Kansas — Central Standard Brewing, in Wichita

Kentucky — West Sixth Brewing, in Lexington

Louisiana — Bywater Brew Pub, in New Orleans

Maine — Allagash Brewing Company, in Portland

Maryland — Streetcar 82 Brewing, in Hyattsville

Massachusetts — Samuel Adams Brewery, in Boston

Michigan — Ore Dock Brewing Company, in Marquette

Minnesota — Junkyard Brewing Company, in Moorhead

Mississippi — Natchez Brewing Company, in Natchez

Missouri — Rochester Brewing and Roasting Company, in Kansas City

Montana — Bonsai Brewing Project, in Whitefish

Nebraska — Pals Brewing, in North Platte

Nevada — IMBĪB Custom Brews, in Reno

New Hampshire — Schilling Beer, in Littleton

New Jersey — Eclipse Brewing, in Merchantville

New Mexico — Truth or Consequences Brewing, in Truth or Consequences

New York — TALEA Beer, in Brooklyn

North Carolina — Whistle Hop Brewing Company, in Fairview

North Dakota — Drekker Brewing Company, in Fargo

Ohio — Noble Beast Brewing, in Cleveland

Oklahoma — Stonecloud Brewing Company, in Oklahoma City

Oregon — Boneyard Beer, in Bend

Pennsylvania — Brew Gentlemen, in Braddock

Rhode Island — Crooked Current Brewery, in Pawtucket

South Carolina — Low Tide Brewing, Johns Island

South Dakota — Remedy Brewing, in Sioux Falls

Tennessee — Southern Grist Brewing, in Nashville

Texas — Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, in San Antonio

Utah — Kiitos Brewing, in Salt Lake City

Vermont — The Alchemist, in Stowe

Virginia — Barley Naked Brewing Company, in Stafford

Washington, D.C. — Other Half Brewing DC

Washington — Georgetown Brewing Company, in Seattle

West Virginia — Screech Owl Brewing, in Bruceton Mills

Wisconsin — Vennture Brew, in Milwaukee

Wyoming — Ten Sleep Brewing Company, in Ten Sleep

More information, and links to each brewery’s Yelp page, can be found at Yelp.com.

While the above breweries are certainly most popular with Yelp users, the sales figures of America’s top-producing craft breweries tell a different story. The most popular craft brewery in the U.S., in terms of sales volume, is Pennsylvania-based D. G. Yuengling & Son, followed by the Boston Beer Company of Massachusetts and the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, according to the Brewers Association.

*Craft breweries, as defined by the Brewers Association, must produce less than 6 million barrels per year. To qualify for the category, no more than 25% of the company can be owned or controlled by a larger, non-craft brewer. The brewery itself must also hold a TBB Brewer’s Notice and be actively producing beer.