These are the best jobs in the U.S. in 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Tech jobs are dominating a new list of the best occupations in America and that trend is expected to continue.

Philip Thomas builds websites for companies across the nation. He works as a front end engineer, which is the top job in America for 2020 according to the job-rating firm Glassdoor.

Thomas says, “It’s rewarding because you get to build things that people use every day.”

At last check, Glassdoor says there are over 13,000 openings for front end engineers nationwide. The 50 Best Jobs in America list is based on job satisfaction, salary, and job openings.

Last year, tech jobs were just five of the top ten. This year, for the first time ever, the top seven jobs are in tech fields including data scientist and software engineer.

Sarah Stoddard, a senior public relations specialist and program manager at Glassdoor says, “Every company is a technology company in this day and age, so we’re going to continue to see tech jobs reign at the top of the best jobs list.”

The highest non-tech job on the list is a speech pathologist, which comes in at number eight. Overall, the survey finds many health care jobs in the top 50.

“There’s always going to be a demand for people looking for medical attention,” according to Stoddard.

But Glassdoor expects tech jobs will continue to grab the top slots in the years to come.

And rightly so, according to Thomas, “It has great pay and you have location flexibility, time flexibility, and because it’s such an in-demand job, people get treated really well in the industry.”