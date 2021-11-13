These are the safest hospitals in Illinois, according to nonprofit rating group

(NEXSTAR) — It’s common for Americans to research before choosing a mechanic, a beautician and many other services. But what about when choosing a hospital? The fall Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was recently released to help patients find the safest facilities in their area.

The Leapfrog Group calculated a numerical score for nearly 3,000 hospitals in the U.S. The numerical score was then converted into one of five letter grades, with “A” being the best, followed by “B,” “C,” “D,” and “F.”

The grades were based on a variety of things such as infection rates, surgical errors, patient injuries, ER wait times and patient satisfaction.

In Illinois, 117 hospitals were graded with 33 receiving “A” grades. Thirty-two hospitals received a “B,” 45 hospitals received a “C,” five received a “D,” one received an “F” and one was listed as “Not Graded.”

Illinois hospitals that received an “A” grade were:

  1. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center GlenOaks – Glendale Heights
  2. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale – Hindsdale
  3. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange – La Grange
  4. AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center Aurora – Aurora
  5. AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago – Chicago
  6. AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago – Chicago
  7. Blessing Hospital – Quincy
  8. Carle Foundation Hospital – Urbana
  9. Elmhurst Memorial Hospital – Elmhurst
  10. HSHS Holy Family Hospital – Greenville
  11. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon
  12. Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital – Melrose Park
  13. McDonough District Hospital – Macomb
  14. Morris Hospital – Morris
  15. Northwest Community Hospital – Arlington Heights
  16. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital – Winfield
  17. Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital – Geneva
  18. Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital – Huntley
  19. Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital – DeKalb
  20. Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital – McHenry
  21. Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital – Palos Heights
  22. OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center – Alton
  23. OSF St. Mary Medical Center – Galesburg
  24. Ottawa Regional Hospital and Healthcare Center dba OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center – Ottawa
  25. Riverside Medical Center – Kankakee
  26. Rush Copley Medical Center – Aurora
  27. Rush Oak Park Hospital – Oak Park
  28. Rush University Medical Center – Chicago
  29. Silver Cross Hospital – New Lenox
  30. SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital – Mount Vernon – Mount Vernon
  31. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Centralia – Centralia
  32. UnityPoint Health – Methodist – Peoria
  33. University of Chicago Medical Center – Chicago

The Illinois hospital that received an “F” grade was:

Due to the limited availability of public data, some hospitals, including critical access hospitals, long-term care facilities and federal hospitals, were not able to be graded.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization that says it is committed to driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health system.

