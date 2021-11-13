These are the safest hospitals in Illinois, according to nonprofit rating group

(NEXSTAR) — It’s common for Americans to research before choosing a mechanic, a beautician and many other services. But what about when choosing a hospital? The fall Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was recently released to help patients find the safest facilities in their area.
The Leapfrog Group calculated a numerical score for nearly 3,000 hospitals in the U.S. The numerical score was then converted into one of five letter grades, with “A” being the best, followed by “B,” “C,” “D,” and “F.”
The grades were based on a variety of things such as infection rates, surgical errors, patient injuries, ER wait times and patient satisfaction.
In Illinois, 117 hospitals were graded with 33 receiving “A” grades. Thirty-two hospitals received a “B,” 45 hospitals received a “C,” five received a “D,” one received an “F” and one was listed as “Not Graded.”
Illinois hospitals that received an “A” grade were:
- AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center GlenOaks – Glendale Heights
- AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale – Hindsdale
- AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange – La Grange
- AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center Aurora – Aurora
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago – Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago – Chicago
- Blessing Hospital – Quincy
- Carle Foundation Hospital – Urbana
- Elmhurst Memorial Hospital – Elmhurst
- HSHS Holy Family Hospital – Greenville
- HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon
- Loyola Gottlieb Memorial Hospital – Melrose Park
- McDonough District Hospital – Macomb
- Morris Hospital – Morris
- Northwest Community Hospital – Arlington Heights
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital – Winfield
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital – Geneva
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital – Huntley
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital – DeKalb
- Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital – McHenry
- Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital – Palos Heights
- OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center – Alton
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center – Galesburg
- Ottawa Regional Hospital and Healthcare Center dba OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center – Ottawa
- Riverside Medical Center – Kankakee
- Rush Copley Medical Center – Aurora
- Rush Oak Park Hospital – Oak Park
- Rush University Medical Center – Chicago
- Silver Cross Hospital – New Lenox
- SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital – Mount Vernon – Mount Vernon
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Centralia – Centralia
- UnityPoint Health – Methodist – Peoria
- University of Chicago Medical Center – Chicago
The Illinois hospital that received an “F” grade was:
- St Bernard Hospital – Chicago
Due to the limited availability of public data, some hospitals, including critical access hospitals, long-term care facilities and federal hospitals, were not able to be graded.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization that says it is committed to driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health system.