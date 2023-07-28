BOULDER, Colorado (KDVR) — In less than a week, the popular doughnut shop Voodoo Doughnut is opening one of its newest U.S. locations and the fourth in Colorado. But this Boulder store will be missing the brand’s signature pink color.

Voodoo is known for its bright pink branding. Their boxes are even stamped with the slogan, “Good things come in pink boxes.” But Boulder’s location will not feature the bright color — instead, the exterior was painted gray.

On Oct. 13, the Voodoo Doughnut Instagram account posted a sneak peek of the Boulder building.

“You guessed it. The building has been painted pink and we’re coming for you, Boulder!” the post reads.

The new Voodoo Doughnut location in Boulder was originally painted pink before the city said it violated the sign code. (Courtesy of Voodoo Doughnut)

On June 11, Voodoo posted a new rendering of the building and instead of the eye-catching pink, the building appeared to be gray on the exterior with the pink painted on the inside.

“Hey Boulder. We’re still coming,” Voodoo said in its most recent update.

This photo shows the rendering of the new Voodoo Doughnut location in Boulder after it was repainted. (Courtesy of Voodoo Doughnut)

Cate Stanek, communication program manager for Boulder, told Nexstar’s KDVR that the city required the color change because the pink was a violation of the city’s sign code. The company had to repaint the building as required by its building permit.

The city’s sign code includes the use of branding colors in a signage area, said Stanek.

The violation was not a problem for Voodoo and the bakery will open, just in a different color scheme.

During the grand opening on August 1, doughnut fans will get to enjoy a featured “Golden Buffalo” doughnut that was created specifically for the event, according to Voodoo.