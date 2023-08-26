SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Though the St. Louis Cardinals loaded up on pitching prospects at this year’s trade deadline, one young hitter involved in the frenzy is making quite a statement.

Thomas Saggese, a 21-year-old shortstop, was one of three players acquired in a deal that sent Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers last month.

Thomas Saggese (Photo provided by: Chris Pinson/KOLR)

His early returns with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals offer plenty of promise and hope for a possible big-league promotion next year.

In less than a month with Springfield, Saggese is hitting .366 with nine home runs, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored. To further paint the picture of his surge:

Saggese has picked up at least one hit in all but four of his first 22 games as a Cardinals farmhand.

Saggese has nine multi-hit games with Springfield.

Saggese delivered his first minor-league cycle last Saturday, one of just two for Cardinals prospects over the past decade.

Saggese has 145 hits at the Double-A level this year, leading every minor-league player in hits at one specific level this season.

A 2020 fifth-round draft pick out of high school, Saggese has risen through the minor leagues not only for his ability to pile on hits, but strong plate discipline as well. He’s averaging about two walks for every three strikeouts with Springfield.

Saggese is currently ranked the Cardinals’ ninth-best prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The Cardinals promoted dynamic shortstop called up Masyn Winn to the big leagues last week, so it’s unclear what that means long-term for Saggese’s development as a fielder, but the hits are certainly encouraging.

Another player acquired in the Saggese deal, Tekoah Roby, is set to make his Springfield Cardinals debut Saturday evening.

NOTE: Photos and video in this story are provided by MILB.com and Springfield, Missouri Nexstar affiliate KOLR. The pronunciation of the new prospect’s last name is SA-JAY-ZEE.