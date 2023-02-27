Update 10:45 a.m.
The storms have moved out of Champaign and Urbana, but northeastern Champaign County and northern Vermilion County remain under a severe thunderstorm warning. The storm is moving in a northeastern direction.
Viewer John Wolbrecht sent the video above to WCIA showing one of the tornadoes that touched down in Champaign County.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County saw two tornadoes touch down this morning and our Weather Team was live to cover the tornadic activity.
This is a developing story, we will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day, but here is a list of what we have seen so far this morning.
At 8:48 a.m. a confirmed tornado touched down about 2 miles west of Champaign, off of Staley Road near Carver Lane.
The funnel cloud was caught by our Sky Cam after the tornado lifted soon after, but a Tornado Warning was issued for areas north of Champaign immediately following.
Around 9 a.m. a second tornado was spotted, 5 miles north of Urbana, and a viewer shared this picture with WCIA.
Below are images we received from viewers of the two tornadoes in Champaign County this morning.