WASHINGTON (WMBD) — The White House is celebrating National Civics Day with a new virtual tour of the president’s residence.

According to a news release from First Lady Jill Biden, the virtual tour was a collaboration between the White House, Google Maps and Google Arts & Culture page.

The tour uses Google Street View technology to allow those on the tour to move around different rooms in the White House, including the East Wing Entrance, the Family Theater and the State Dining Room.

“Since day one of this Administration, the First Lady has worked to open the doors of the White House wider and wider, using technology and digital platforms to bring the ‘People’s House’ to as many people as possible,” Communications Director for the First Lady Elizabeth Alexander said. “Not everyone can make the trip to Washington, DC to tour the White House, so she is bringing the White House to them. We especially hope teachers everywhere can use this in their classrooms as a new interactive tool to educate their students about the White House – both past and present.”

The tour starts with the same video that plays at the White House Visitors Center, with the President and First Lady welcoming guests to the White House. The tour is narrated by White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo.

Anyone interested can go on the tour here.