LEMONT, Ill. (WEHT) — An officer-involved crash resulted in two people being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police said one of their troopers was parked with their lights on during a traffic stop at about 2:20 p.m. A media release stated that a Toyota pickup truck was traveling along I-355 when it crashed into the rear driver side of the ISP squad car.

The trooper and the driver of the truck, 24-year-old Evan Johnson, were both taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The police says the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

“ISP Troopers work hard to protect the motoring public on Illinois roadways. We need the public to avoid putting their lives and the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel,” said District 15 Commander, Captain Jason Bradley. “Always pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road.”

The Illinois State Police said this is the 15th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year.